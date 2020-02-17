Queensland takes centre stage in Australian thriller 'AIYAI: A Wrathful Soul'

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 12:38

It’s been a long time coming, but the first trailer for the upcoming psychological supernatural thriller film, 'AIYAI: A Wrathful Soul' delivers on scares for an International audience.

Filmed in Brisbane and regional Queensland by cinematographer Damien Beebe and debutant director Ilanthirayan Alan Arumugam, the movie is set for release worldwide on 27th February 2020 .

Method actor Kabir Singh plays the lead role, supported by upcoming talent Tahlia Jade Holt and industry veterans Richard Huggett and Ozzie Devrish.

Much of the film takes place at Jimbour Homestead in regional Queensland, and features scenes shot in Brisbane’s historic Toowong Cemetery.

In the words of writer-director Ilanthirayan Alan Arumugam,

"AIYAI will have a broad internationalappeal. It is fueled by an original, content rich screenplay navigated by relatable distinct characters. It will delve deeper into the effect of supernatural activity on the human psyche. The team has tried to stay as true as possible to the actual accounts that the story is inspired by."

Based on real events, the story follows Kiran, a young man who becomes plagued by mysterious tragedies of people around him. While these incidents perplex the police and investigators, Kiran's behaviour becomes increasingly erratic with each tragedy - he experiences visions of events he is unable to understand or explain. Little does he realize, that he is the conduit for an unknown spirit that lures victims to their chilling fates.

The film’s producer, Kanesh Mohana Sundaram, describes it as a fresh take on the horror genre, distancing itself from jump scares and gore to focus on realism. "The VFX and CGI have been kept to a minimum with very subtle inferences to a traditional supernatural force. The audience are in for a rollercoaster ride of extraordinary acting performances, thrills, chills, scares and pure entertainment."