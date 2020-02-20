British author moves to Christchurch for the love of her life

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 15:24

In April 2019, British author, C.S. Woolley, arrived in Christchurch to spend six months with her boyfriend, a native of the city. The pair had met online, 18 months before she came to New Zealand, had been dating for a year, and spent seven weeks together in Canada. It didn’t take six months for Miss Woolley to fall in love with New Zealand, as she already was with her partner, and agreed to make the move to live in Aotearoa. Though she left behind a lot of family and friends, they were all supportive of her new life in New Zealand, and her partner’s family were more welcoming than she could have ever imagined.

"When I graduated from university my dad always said that I should try moving to New Zealand. I loved the Lord of the Rings, Hobbit and Narnia movies so when I arrived here it felt a lot like I already knew the landscape in some respects. Moving to live with Matt has been an absolute dream. The welcome from his family has been overwhelming; and I find that I love him, and New Zealand, more with each passing day."

The pair got engaged in November on a trip to the North Island when they visited the Hobbiton Movie Set.

Christchurch has been more than just a new home for C.S. Woolley, it’s been a new place for inspiration in her writing too.

"With moving and trying to get settled, there hasn’t been much time for writing, but now that Christmas is behind us, I am getting back into the routine. I have some ideas for a few kiwi centred books and I was inspired to start writing my first books for pre-school children back in November. Exploring Christchurch as well as the rest of New Zealand has given me such a huge appreciation for the history and culture of the nation."

C. S. Woolley has been writing since she was seven years old and was first published back in 2010. She has five main series that she is currently writing - The Chronicles of Celadmore (an epic Fantasy Series), The Mysteries of Stickleback Hollow (a Cosy Victorian mystery series set in her home county of Cheshire). The Children of Ribe (a Children’s Viking adventure saga for children 7+), The Children of Snotingas (a Children’s Anglo-Saxon adventure saga for children 7+) and Nicolette Mace: the Raven Siren (a hard-boiled crime noir series). Her passion for her work extends beyond simply writing fiction to wanting to help others not only learn how to read but also to overcome conditions such as dyslexia.

"People learn in different ways and find different things harder to do. With reading being such a big part of learning, I wanted to do something to help make it easier for those with dyslexia to read the same books that their friends were reading, whilst also encouraging reluctant readers to engage with literature from a young age. That’s why I formatted the Children of Ribe and the Children of Snotingas books in the way that I did and used a font that helped make reading much easier for me when I discovered it. I’ve had some great messages from the parents of children, especially nine year old boys, who have found the books so much easier to read and the school even allowed them to use my books as their reading books in school."

She currently has 112 titles that have been completed/published, some by Mightier Than the Sword UK Publications, some by Foxton Books and is part of one charity anthology by Follow This Publishing. She is available for talks, workshops, school visits, and signing events. If you wish to contact her about arranging an event please email her at: sales@mightierthanthesworduk.com

You can find out more about C.S. Woolley’s books on her publisher’s website, www.mightierthanthesworduk.com. Her books are available from Paper Plus in digital format, the Book Depository (with free NZ delivery) for paperback books and direct (signed by the author) from her etsy store http://etsy.com/shop/uk/handovertheescapekey and trade me.