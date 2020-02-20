Young Kiwi magician makes it big in California

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 16:28

New Zealand’s youngest ever Top Comedy Magician arrives back home after headlining at the "World Famous Magic Castle" in Hollywood.

Brendan Dooley arrived back in the country on February 5th after performing at the "World Famous Magic Castle’’ in the United States. He says that his January 2020 stint at the Magic Castle has motivated him to go as far as he can in his chosen profession, magic. A nationwide tour is set for 4 - 28 March.

At 22, he is on his way to becoming one of the world’s top young magicians. Just arriving back from an invited performance at the world famous, secret Magic Castle in the United States.

Members include Dynamo, David Blaine, Penn and Teller, David Copperfield and Siegfried and Roy.

Brendan is the most recent recipient of New Zealand’s Top Comedy Magician Award, the youngest ever to receive it.

‘‘This is a private club here in LA which is the No. 1 place in the world for a magician to perform and the No. 1 place for people to see the world's best magic. It has been nothing short of mind blowing with the people I have been surrounded with and who have seen my show. Been an intimidating feeling as I am very much the baby here this week here being younger by 15-20 years but stoked to say the show has been amazingly well received.’’

Dooley was 5 years old when he decided to become a magician. Practicing every single day, finding himself mentored by performers the likes of escape artists, buskers, circus performers and (of course) magicians from 9 years old. Facing adversary after the death of his mother- Brendan found stability and hope in achieving what his Mum wanted him to do, be happy.

He performed at his first World Buskers Festival in Christchurch at 11 years old and since then, he has worked as a professional magician - estimating his performance’s to be seen by at least 50,000 New Zealanders.

‘‘I got into this because I had a childhood dream,’’ he said.

‘‘I try to go out and show people, young and old, that your dreams are only as far out of reach as you make them. You can achieve anything you want with a little bit of magic, trust me, your dreams will become a reality.’’

The Magic Castle is an exclusive, private club operating out of Hollywood in Los Angeles, California for the past 55 years. Members are qualified magicians who are actively practicing magic either as a career or hobby, and have auditioned before the Academy's membership reviewing committee. Also included in the Magician Membership are non-performers, such as producers, writers, magic historians, scholars, and inventors who have demonstrated more than a superficial interest and knowledge of magic. Currently, there are close to 2,500 Magician Members in the Academy living in more than two dozen countries around the world.

His family show combines a unique blend of non-traditional magic, stunts, pick-pocketing and comedy routine to accompany his art form in an unforgettable show that has made Brendan an audience favourite with thousands seeing him perform worldwide.

Brendan is keen to speak to media regarding his experience and future, aiming to influence at least one person to go out and achieve their goals.