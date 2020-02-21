Celebrate Children's Day with free entry for kids

Friday, 21 February, 2020 - 09:27

Roller sports, mini-golf, an art workshop, stories, and special entry deals are part of 2020’s Children’s Day celebrations at Napier City Council facilities this Sunday 1 March.

Every year the facilities do something special to mark Children’s Day, on the first Sunday of March, every year.

MTG Hawke’s Bay has a free chalk art workshop on the forecourt of the museum from 10am to 1.30pm. Artist Michele Jung will talk about working with chalk, techniques and materials to use to make footpath chalk art ‘pop’. Suitable for ages 9+, and registrations are essential through Eventfinda.

At Taradale Library there is free entry to ‘Dive into Books’ and join Seaweek Regional Co-ordinator Jake Brookie to learn about what lives in the sea.

Bay Skate has entry for two children for the price of one (children aged 4-17 years).

The National Aquarium of New Zealand is offering free entry for one child with one paying adult (children aged between 3-14 years), as is Par2 MiniGolf, and Napier Aquatic Centre.

Many other countries recognise Children’s Day and it has been held in New Zealand since 2000. It is an opportunity for families and communities to support and nurture children, with communities and organisations nationwide hosting activities and events designed to bring families together and show how important children are in our community.

"It’s important that children see that they are valued members of society. It’s wonderful to be able to offer this opportunity to families in Hawke’s Bay," says Antoinette Campbell, Director Community Services, Napier City Council.