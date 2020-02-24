Genius appoints Interplay Media as Australia and NZ sales partner

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 14:46

Genius, the world’s biggest encyclopedia of music, is starting brand advertising in New Zealand and Australia and has appointed Interplay Media as its exclusive sales partner.

Interplay Media will manage Genius’s inventory across New Zealand, offering video, content and display digital advertising solutions, as well as offline brand activations.

Genius was originally founded as Rap Genius in 2009 and began as a crowdsourced platform for annotating hip-hop lyrics, used by superfans and artists alike. From its foundation in lyrics, Genius has risen to become a leading name in music culture, welcoming artists, producers, and songwriters like Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Rick Rubin, Camila Cabello, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to share the creative process behind their hits.

Genius powers popular streaming integrations within Spotify and Apple Music and has produced custom programs for brand partners including Nike, Disney and Marvel Studios, Dropbox, and Adidas.

Robert Elder, chief revenue officer at Genius said: "Our strategy for global advertising sales has been to appoint the best digital sales houses in each region and we are delighted to be partnering with Interplay Media to cover Australia and New Zealand for us."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Genius and launching advertising in the New Zealand market for the first time," said James Spinks, managing director at Interplay Media. "Genius is a digital publishing success story and a great brand so we are looking forward to bringing New Zealand advertisers this first-to-market opportunity to leverage Genius for digital advertising and branded content."

Genius reaches over 100 million people monthly across the globe and has over 7.5 million YouTube subscribers. In Australia it reaches two million people and 400,000 across New Zealand.