Promote your Coromandel food business at Feast Waikato 2020

Monday, 24 February, 2020 - 15:17

Feast Waikato is fast approaching and we are still looking for local food producers to participate as part of our Coromandel Food Collective stand on the market day.

The second annual Feast Waikato event is being held from 2-5 April, and offers a selection of fabulous foodie events; from dinners and lunches, tours, talks, demonstrations and markets. The Sunday market day event (April 5) will highlight the depth of the Waikato’s food offering, and the Coromandel Food Collective will see local food producers exhibit home-grown, high-quality goods to showcase and celebrate the flavours of our region.

The market is being held at Victoria Reserve beside the Waikato River from 10am-3pm and costs approximately $100 per site, with powered sites available. For more information, head over to the Feast Waikato website.

"This is a really good opportunity for our local food producers to market themselves, network and make business contacts," says Laurna White, our Council’s Communications and Economic Development Group Manager. "Feast Waikato shows people there is a lot more going on in the Coromandel Penisula, we’re not just bush and a few nice beaches here," she says.

"A special thanks goes out to those businesses who have already registered to take part: Omahu Valley Citrus, Cathedral Cove Macadamias, Uncle Dunkle’s Chilli, the Juice Bar, Pepper Tree Restaurant and Bar, and Falls Retreat," she says.

Our Council’s Economic Development team will be on-hand to support you, as well as help with coordination and promotion.

If you are keen to join the Coromandel Food Collective at this exciting event, register your interest with dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.