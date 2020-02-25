YoungTEC Chair and Vice Chair announced

Tuesday, 25 February, 2020 - 09:45

The Board of the Young Tourism Export Council of New Zealand (YoungTEC) is delighted to announce that Zac Watson, ATEED has been appointed in the role of Chair and Lilly Douglas, Tourism New Zealand as Vice Chair.

Lynda Keene, Chief Executive of Tourism Export Council of NZ says, "It was great to meet the 2020 YTEC Board in Wellington last week and to hear how they came into the industry and their differing career paths. The calibre of the Board was impressive. Under Zac and Lilly’s leadership I can see the organisation is in very capable hands. There is a clear intent to grow the legacy and further develop business capability for future leaders of the industry. I’m looking forward to working with Zac, Lilly and YTEC Board."

Zac hales from the North West of Auckland and is one of three Auckland based board members for 2020. After completing a Bachelor of Tourism Management from Lincoln University in Canterbury, Zac returned to his home city, Auckland, and into his first tourism based role with Merlin Entertainments at Kelly Tarlton’s SEA LIFE Aquarium as the Sales Representative. This was followed by a move to the Haka Tourism Group with Haka Educational Tours as an Account Manager and then onto ATEED and his current role as Product Development Manager (Industry).

Mr Watson says "I am thoroughly looking forward to continuing and adding to the incredible work of previous YoungTEC Board members by providing a platform and a voice for young people in one of New Zealand's largest and most vital industries. I am hugely passionate about what YoungTEC offers and fully intend to ensure we invest in the next generation of tourism professionals".

After graduating from Victoria University with degrees in both commerce and tourism, Lilly started her career in the marketing team at the Department of Conservation. She then moved to Positively Wellington Tourism (now WellingtonNZ), where she was responsible for promoting the coolest little capital to international trade. Today, Lilly is part of Tourism New Zealand’s global whÄnau supporting the offshore trade teams to educate international trade on how to sell New Zealand.

Ms Douglas says "It’s an honour to be in this position and I am looking forward to working with the Executive team to continue building our YoungTEC community. We have so much talent within our tourism industry, and YoungTEC plays such an important role in developing and nurturing our young people as they navigate their career path in tourism."