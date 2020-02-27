Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 12:16

Warbirds Over Wanaka is working with its grandstand suppliers to provide an improved visitor experience in its Gold Pass stand at this Easter’s International Airshow.

New Zealand’s largest providers of grandstand structures, Acrow, will be installing new seats in the Gold Pass area. The new seats are wider, with higher backs and are made of a more comfortable material.

Event Manager, Mandy Deans, is sure the new seats will be well received by the up to 1800 people in the Gold Pass grandstand.

"The Gold Pass is one of our premier ticket offerings. The pass gives visitors the best viewing option available along with access to the Gold Pass marquee where they can relax and enjoy a wide selection of food and beverageS while continuing to watch the Airshow on closed circuit TV."

Mandy says because there’s so much to see on the ground and in the air people like having the three-day pass because it gives them plenty of flexibility over the weekend to see everything. "They can come out on the days and at what time they like and still be guaranteed a seat and a ‘home base’."

Mandy says they are always looking at improving the Warbirds offering and started working with Acrow on the new seats following the 2018 Airshow.

Other improvements for Gold Pass holders at Warbirds Over Wanaka 2020 include new caterers. "We are working with Moveable Feasts from Christchurch for this Airshow and they are bringing some exciting and fresh ideas to the Gold Pass offering," says Mandy.

As part of the event’s sustainability plan the plastic Gold Pass goodie bag has also been replaced with a complimentary re-useable cotton tote bag.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is being held at Wanaka Airport on April 10th, 11th and 12th. For more information and tickets go to www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com