NZ On Air and Te Mangai Paho bring Maori language programmes to prime time

Six compelling new factual series are set to bring more te reo MÄori into prime time, after securing over $3.6m funding through a NZ On Air / Te MÄngai PÄho MÄori Factual Co-Fund.
Made for a variety of audiences, the stories aim to engage individuals in an informative and inclusive way, using a range of levels of te reo to widen audience’s understanding of te ao MÄori.
National Treasures is a multi-platform series that invites New Zealanders to upload pictures of their personal and family taonga to a purpose-built National Treasures website. The owners of selected taonga will then be invited to one of four filmed roadshows (TÄmaki Makaurau, Åtautahi, Rotorua and Te Whanganui-a-Tara - Auckland, Christchurch, Rotorua and Wellington) where 60 taonga will be selected for a special exhibition at Te Papa.
Ake Ake Ake! tells the story of a new generation of protest via a deeply personal account of IhumÄtao. With behind-the-scenes access to the Save Our Unique Land (S.O.U.L) campaign, this three-part series will provide unique insight and flesh out the wider story of whenua protest in Aotearoa throughout history.
An uplifting new observational documentary series, KÄ« Mai Äe follows the trials and tribulations of six MÄori marriage celebrants. Each episode will feature two celebrants who share their insights into the challenging, varied and humorous weddings they officiate.
One-off documentary The MÄori in Me will explore the lives of three successful internationally based rangatahi (youth) who feel displaced from their MÄori culture and heritage. The three participants will travel to Aotearoa to visit their rohe (region) and Marae to take part in traditional MÄori cultural activities, learning their whakapapa along the way.
Other factual series co-funded include The Walkers, which explores the life of high-profile musician Stan Walker and his whÄnau, and Hongi To HÄngÄ«: And Everything In Between, an entertaining and insightful guide to understanding MÄori customs, concepts and traditions.
"Te reo MÄori plays a crucial role in Aotearoa’s national identity. Irirangi Te Motu is thrilled to have partnered with Te MÄngai PÄho to support these six excellent projects that will celebrate and normalise te reo MÄori during prime time," said Acting Chief Executive Clare Helm.
Te MÄngai PÄho KaihautÅ«, Larry Parr said he too was delighted with the quality and diverse range of prime time MÄori programmes funded in partnership with Irirangi Te Motu.
"We’re excited by the opportunity to provide diverse and original MÄori perspectives to broad audiences on mainstream platforms," said Mr Parr.
