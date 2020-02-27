NZ On Air and Te Mangai Paho bring Maori language programmes to prime time

Thursday, 27 February, 2020 - 12:23

Six compelling new factual series are set to bring more te reo MÄori into prime time, after securing over $3.6m funding through a NZ On Air / Te MÄngai PÄho MÄori Factual Co-Fund.

Made for a variety of audiences, the stories aim to engage individuals in an informative and inclusive way, using a range of levels of te reo to widen audience’s understanding of te ao MÄori.

National Treasures is a multi-platform series that invites New Zealanders to upload pictures of their personal and family taonga to a purpose-built National Treasures website. The owners of selected taonga will then be invited to one of four filmed roadshows (TÄmaki Makaurau, Åtautahi, Rotorua and Te Whanganui-a-Tara - Auckland, Christchurch, Rotorua and Wellington) where 60 taonga will be selected for a special exhibition at Te Papa.

Ake Ake Ake! tells the story of a new generation of protest via a deeply personal account of IhumÄtao. With behind-the-scenes access to the Save Our Unique Land (S.O.U.L) campaign, this three-part series will provide unique insight and flesh out the wider story of whenua protest in Aotearoa throughout history.

An uplifting new observational documentary series, KÄ« Mai Äe follows the trials and tribulations of six MÄori marriage celebrants. Each episode will feature two celebrants who share their insights into the challenging, varied and humorous weddings they officiate.

One-off documentary The MÄori in Me will explore the lives of three successful internationally based rangatahi (youth) who feel displaced from their MÄori culture and heritage. The three participants will travel to Aotearoa to visit their rohe (region) and Marae to take part in traditional MÄori cultural activities, learning their whakapapa along the way.

Other factual series co-funded include The Walkers, which explores the life of high-profile musician Stan Walker and his whÄnau, and Hongi To HÄngÄ«: And Everything In Between, an entertaining and insightful guide to understanding MÄori customs, concepts and traditions.

"Te reo MÄori plays a crucial role in Aotearoa’s national identity. Irirangi Te Motu is thrilled to have partnered with Te MÄngai PÄho to support these six excellent projects that will celebrate and normalise te reo MÄori during prime time," said Acting Chief Executive Clare Helm.

Te MÄngai PÄho KaihautÅ«, Larry Parr said he too was delighted with the quality and diverse range of prime time MÄori programmes funded in partnership with Irirangi Te Motu.

"We’re excited by the opportunity to provide diverse and original MÄori perspectives to broad audiences on mainstream platforms," said Mr Parr.