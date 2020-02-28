Armageddon announces stellar celebrity guest lineup ahead of its return to the capital

Friday, 28 February, 2020 - 12:05

Wellington Armageddon returns for 2020, setting its sights on turning Sky Stadium into a pop culture’s fans premiere Easter Weekend destination. Celebrity guests from Doctor Who, The 100, Supernatural, Marvel’s Iron Fist and more will grace the city offering fans a chance to get an autograph and listen to panels with the stars from popular films and television shows.

Marking the events 21st year in Wellington, ‘Wellygeddon’ 2020 will feature a massive line-up of International voice actors, cosplayers, streamers, comic authors and actors including; JOHN BARROWMAN (Doctor Who, Arrow, Torchwood), SASHA DHAWAN (Doctor Who, Iron Fist, Dracula), KATY MANNING (Doctor Who, Sarah Jane Adventures) Joined by talented RICHARD HARMON (The 100, Van Helsing) and JESSICA HARMON (The 100, iZombie, Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy), LUISA D’OLIVERA (The 100, Far Cry 5), TY OLSSON (The 100, Supernatural),

Famous comic writer CHARLES SOULES (Curse Words, Death of Wolverine, Star Wars Comics) and New York Times bestseller KEVIN HEARNE (Plague of Giants, The Iron Druid Chronicles) are headed to the event joined by World- renowned Cosplayers, JESSICA NIGRI and DANIELLE DENICOLE. As well as animation powerhouses, ELIZABETH

MAXWELL (Attack, On Titan, My Hero Academia), JASON LIEBRECHT (My Hero Academia, Borderlands), GREGG BALDWIN (Avatar: The Last Air Bender, Samurai Jack), CAITLIN GLASS (Fullmetal Alchemist, My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super), and IAN SINCLAIR (Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece). It's safe to say that pop culture enthusiasts will be spoilt with choice.

This Is Armageddon Expos 2020 first of many events hosting chart-topping YouTube and Twitch Streams such as VIVA LA DIRT LEAGUE (Comedy Sketch Trio, YouTubers), AKIDEAREST (Anime YouTuber) THE ANIME MAN (Anime YouTuber), FANETTA (Partnered Twitch creator), THRILLA (Partnered Twitch creator), LORIIPOPS (Partnered Twitchcreator). The Twitch Streamers will have an inviolable involvement with the massive E-Sports presence at

Wellygeddon 2020, giving gaming fans their only chance to watch and interact with iconic streamers closer than ever. The event also boasts a massive range of exhibitors including Handcrafts, collectables, gaming, technology and more pop culture merchandise than you can imagine. There is plenty of entertainment for all ages and interest including Live E-Sports, VR, the famous Armageddon Cosplay Contest, Anime screenings, interactive activations from Weta Work Shop, NEON, Hewlett Packard’s Omen technology and beyond!

Event organizer, William Geradts cannot wait to return to the Capital saying "We intend on kicking the 25th Anniversary year off with a bang! We are extremely excited about the new direction we are taking for the Wellington event by highlighting the Gaming and Technology side of the show. This is complemented by the YouTube and Streamers that are present for the first time at an Armageddon event. With more interactive activities than ever before, this event will be drawing people back every day". Armageddon Expo intends on being the place for fun this Easer Weekend. With a great line up of activities, stalls and a chance to meet the actors who bring their favourite characters to life ‘#WELLYGEDDON’ is a great event for kids and adults alike.

General admission tickets, VIP passes, photo and autograph tokens will go on sale March 2nd. For more information, head to www.armageddonexpo.com. Wellington Armageddon, April 10th - April 12th, Easter Weekend. SKY Stadium #WELLYGEDDON

Ticketing https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=armagedw20 For the latest Armageddon news head to www.armageddonexpo.com