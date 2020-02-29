True story of love and lunch turned into movie

Saturday, 29 February, 2020 - 05:05

A true story of a father’s loyalty and love and his daughter’s lunchbox is the inspiration for next month’s Japanese film screening at Massey University’s Auckland campus.

Dad’s Lunch Box is based on a true story and features Midori (Takeda Rena), who ate the lunch in her bento box (Japanese-style lunch box) made for her by her father every day for the three years she attended secondary school. On her last day of school, she finds a photo of her first lunch along with a hand-written note from her father.

The story was liked by 260,000 people on Twitter and re-tweeted by 80,000 people at the time it was published. The 2017 film was directed by Masakuzu Fukatsu.

It screens at the campus next Wednesday. Preceding the main feature each month is a short documentary on life and culture in Japan, which starts at 6.15pm. The monthly movies, with English sub-titles, are presented thanks to the Consulate-General of Japan in Auckland and the Japan Foundation.

The film series provides an opportunity for New Zealanders to gain insights into the culture, customs, and traditions of Japan through film, says Yuko Wiles, from the Information and Cultural Section of the Consulate-General.

Dr Mitsue Tabat-Sandom, a lecturer of Japanese language in the School of Humanities, says, "I hope this free movie programme will enable members of the Albany community to feel the Japanese culture close, in this special year of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

Next month’s screening on Wednesday, April 1, is a documentary double feature, with Living Ninja Legend (2016, 49 mins) up first, followed by Kimono Revolution (2018, 49 mins).

The first film deals with the enduring, iconic figure of Japanese culture. Ninja warriors were most active around 500 years ago during the country’s Warring States period but centuries later they are still part of our popular imagination.

The second film explores the mission of Yoshimasa Takakura, a kimono shop owner from Fukuoka Prefecture who launched an unprecedented project: to produce elaborate kimono representing every single one of the 206 countries and regions around the world. His goal? The 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Dad’s Lunch Box (rated G, 76 mins)

Time and date: 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 4.

Venue: QB 5/Quad Block lecture theatre, Albany campus, Gate 1, Albany Expressway.

Admission is free and bookings are not required - please feel free to bring your own snacks. Parking is free and available on campus.

For more information on Japanese film screenings, please visit this site - https://www.auckland.nz.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/film_show_e.html