Arts and archaeology at Kororipo Heritage Park Festival

Tuesday, 3 March, 2020 - 16:22

The countdown to the Kororipo Heritage Park Festival has begun with only a few weeks remaining until the big day on March 21.

The festival promises something for everyone with lead acts Troy Kingi and the Underclass, the MÄori Sidesteps, Kawiti Waetford and fusion group Blue Pearl lined up to entertain throughout the day.

Music is only one part of the day’s celebrations, however, which will mark the high point of the TÅ«hono Kerikerik series of events marking Kerikeri’s bicentennial.

"The event will provide opportunities for festival goers to interact through a range of activities that we’re sure will spark a lot of people’s interest," says TÅ«hono Kerikeri Project Events Coordinator, June Pitman.

"We’ve got everything ranging from art and poetry, through to archaeology."

An exciting art installation by Tash Nikora will feature at Rewa’s Village, along with the TÅ«hono@Kingston House exhibition, which will include one-off pieces based on the TÅ«hono theme of Standing Together, Weaving Our Future.

And for people who prefer to create their own art works, Easel Art Live on the Kainga - led by Mita Harris - will provide a unique opportunity for people to embrace their inner artist by drawing the Kororipo Heritage Park Festival Day as it unfolds live on the kainga.

"Poetry fans can enjoy recitations by acclaimed writer Vivienne Plumb who will read from her anthology From Darkness to Light - Poems about the Kerikeri Mission House," she says.

"And those who prefer to write their own poetry can have a go at Fridge Poetry courtesy of the Northland Branch of the NZ Society of Authors. Budding writers can use an array of magnetic words in English and MÄori to create their own poems."

Meanwhile, children interested in having a go at archaeology can take part in Archaeology for Kids behind Kemp House along the riverbank, where specially constructed archaeology pits will provide some exciting discoveries.

And for those wanting to understand more about the archaeology of Kororipo PÄ - the centre of one of the most significant archaeological landscapes in New Zealand - Dr Hans-Dieter Bader and NgÄti RÄhia’s Kipa Munro will lead tours of Hongi Hika’s pÄ throughout the day, shedding light on how the pÄ looked and functioned.

"Those are just some of the attractions that have been lined up for the Kororipo Heritage Park Festival - and there are many more," says June.

"The festival promises to be a fantastic day of great music, great kai - and a whole range of other activities suitable for all ages that celebrate this special milestone in Kerikeri’s history."