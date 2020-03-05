Sydney Film Festival 2020 returns

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 11:37

From Wednesday 3 June to Sunday 14 June 2020, the 67th Sydney Film Festival brings the world’s best new films to Sydney for 12 days and nights of spectacular premieres, talks, parties, international director and actor guests and more.

"In 2020, Sydney Film Festival returns to immerse audiences in a kaleidoscopic selection of world-class cinema, including spellbinding features that capture the cultural zeitgeist and poignant documentaries that impart resonant messages about the world around us," said Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley.

"Some of the most impactful films from prestigious festivals around the world - from Cannes and Sundance, to Toronto and the Berlinale - will screen alongside new productions from Australia’s most pre-eminent storytellers."

Over 250 films from the four corners of the globe will screen in conjunction with a public program of free and ticketed talks and parties that will enrich the festival experience. Over 150 local and international guests will attend the Festival, including directors, actors and industry professionals.

The Festival takes place across Greater Sydney: at the State Theatre, Event Cinemas George Street, Dendy Newtown, Randwick Ritz, Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace Cremorne, United Cinemas Opera Quays, Art Gallery of NSW, Casula Powerhouse, the Festival Hub at Sydney Town Hall and SFF Outdoor Screen in Pitt Street Mall.

The first titles in this year’s program will be announced on Wednesday 1 April, with the full festival program revealed in May.