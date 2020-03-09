Stylish cinematic experience Cinema Peroni returns to Auckland

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 16:55

Premium Italian beer brand Peroni’s coveted outdoor cinema event, Cinema Peroni, is returning to Auckland for its fifth and biggest year yet; with tickets available to purchase for the very first time in 2020. Previously an invite-only occasion, film, food and drink connoisseurs alike will now have the chance to attend the most sought-after screening of the year.

Located under the stars of Britomart’s Takutai Square, the stunning open-air cinema will run between Wednesday 11th March and Saturday 14th March 2020, with limited tickets available to purchase to the Friday 13th March and Saturday 14th March sessions.

The unique al fresco experience marries the best of Italian film with divine food and drinks to provide cinemagoers with an unrivalled night of elegance. This year will see guests enjoying multi award-winning film Happy as Lazzaro, selected by Rialto Channel, which has partnered with Peroni to provide stunning films year-on-year.

Tickets to the exclusive event include a Peroni and Aperitivo on arrival, followed by a bespoke three-course dinner by celebrated Italian restaurant Amano - courtesy of Executive Chef Andrew Hanson - served to your seat as the drama unfolds on the big screen. Additional drinks will be available to purchase from the Peroni bar.

Awarded Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy as Lazzaro follows the forming of an unlikely bond between peasant Lazzaro and imaginative nobleman Tancredi, as Tancredi convinces Lazzaro to help orchestrate his own kidnapping. Viewers are left guessing until a noteworthy pivot in the film that has been hailed for its ambition and time-bending magical realism.

Featuring an Italian-inspired fit-out set amongst Britomart’s buzzing atmosphere, Cinema Peroni in Takutai Square will be the place to be in mid-March.

Those who miss out on tickets to the screening are invited to visit across the four-day period for a refreshing Peroni paired with complimentary Aperitivo and live music in the sun from 4pm to 6.30pm, before the film kicks off at 7.15pm.

Additionally, those who are in Takutai Square between 12pm and 2pm will be able to enjoy a complimentary sample of the new Peroni Libera, the first zero alcohol beer in Peroni’s premium range.

Peroni Brand Ambassador Admir Mullaaliu says the additions to Cinema Peroni reflect a much-needed expansion of the acclaimed event.

"With Cinema Peroni in its fifth year, we are so excited to expand our offering to one that all Peroni and film fans can enjoy," he says. "We’re looking forward to sharing Italy’s love of film and hospitality in our biggest event yet."

The Peroni team is also thrilled to extend the Cinema Peroni excitement to New Zealanders based in Wellington and Christchurch this year, with limited tickets and flights to the event being given away via select media outlets - keep an eye on the Peroni Facebook page for information on how to enter.

Tickets are now available for sale from iTicket, for $70. Tickets are R18 and include entry, film screening, a Peroni and Aperitivo on arrival, and a three-course meal. Guests can also purchase additional Peroni and non-alcoholic beverages from the bar.