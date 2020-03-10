A Kiwi musician’s tribute to humanity

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 09:40

On 15 March 2019, New Zealand was brought into shock by an act of terror. Two mosques in the city of Christchurch were attacked resulting in the deaths of 51 Kiwis, a day that will never be forgotten.

German-based Kiwi artist Ant Utama had just arrived back in Germany after a 6 week visit home. He woke up to see the news in a frenzy and was in absolute shock that an act of such hatred could occur in NZ. He was full of emotion, as was everyone back home who were voicing their sadness, anger and frustration via social media. Ant sat down and absorbed all of these opinions and comments, and put it together into a song.

"We were all stunned that something like this could happen in our own backyard. We’re so remote and isolated which caused us to believe we were immune to such acts of terror. We were a bit naive." Says Ant.

"We were all trying to process what happened. Some made their voice heard online. Many donated to the charities that were set up to support the families of the victims. I decided to write a song."

‘Your New Home’ is a song dedicated to the 51 people who lost their lives, and their families, however Ant says the song should be heard by many more. "NZ is a melting pot. Race, religion and culture continues to mix more and more. The song drives the key point that though we may be different colours and have different beliefs, at the end of the day, we’re all human and must accept each other." He wants immigrants and refugees all over the world who have moved countries for a better life, to feel welcome and embraced.

"What happened one year ago was so appalling, however it was so heart-warming to see how New Zealanders united in response. It made me so proud. Vigils were held all over the country, all over the world. Tens of thousands lit candles to honour the memories of the victims and I truly believe we as a people are stronger than before thanks to those who fell. We owe it to them to make sure their sacrifice wasn’t in vain."

Streaming link for "Your New Home" from 15 March 2020 (Pre-save link until release) https://ffm.to/yournewhome

Music Video private link:

https://youtu.be/RGCdKLEkNco

Lyric Video private link: https://youtu.be/mwtRP4YKjDU

EPK: https://antutama.com/your-new-home

- Artwork created by Ant’s friend and talented artist, Becca Aiken (@becaaiken)

Ant is based in Germany but can be available for early morning or late night interviews if this is of interest to any media.

Contact Info for Ant: music@antutama.com Website: antutama.com Spotify: Ant Utama Instagram: @ant_utama Facebook: @antutama