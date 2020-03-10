Drag Brunch event at Eva Beva

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 16:12

Following the resounding success of the first Drag Brunch Hugo Grrl’s Gigs continues the Monthly event at Eva Beva (Wellington) at midday on Sunday the 29th of March and beyond.

Drag Brunch is a glamorous, dynamic, drag-filled dining experience unlike any other.

Take free reign of Eva Beva’s brand spanking new exclusive brunch buffet, then snuggle into your seats and be wowed as some of the nation’s best dragsters twirl, tumble, and move all throughout the venue. It’s a delicious drag experience not to be missed.

George Fowler, the creative behind the drag character Hugo Grrrl, was inspired to bring this classic American drag show to New Zealand after his time headlining the Austin International Drag festival.

"I saw and experienced so much drag whilst there and seeing Drag Brunch happen in real time was such an amazing experience that I had to give people back home an opportunity to experience it for themselves."

George/Hugo is the winner of the first season of TVNZ’s "House of Drag" and is the first Drag King to win a Reality TV Drag competition. This got him on the radar of the global drag scene and introduced drag to people who would never have come to a show before.

"Drag Brunch is really ‘dinner and a show’ but it’s making the drag aspect accessible to people who wouldn’t normally venture into nightlife."

Hugo Grrrl’s Drag Brunch will feature an unlimited breakfast buffet with a variety of breakfast foods for the tasting and enjoying while you watch the show. Tickets are a bargain at just $45 on Eventfinder

With Eva Bevas unlimited buffet brunch menu, this is the perfect date spot, a glam way to catch-up with mates or to dust off a hangover in style.

The continuation of Drag Brunch will be happening at Eva Beva in Wellington, 12pm 29th of March, tickets available on Eventfinda and the event is on our Facebook.