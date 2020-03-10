2020 IHC Art Awards judges announced

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 16:00

IHC is delighted to announce the judges for the 2020 IHC Art Awards.

We welcome return judges Otis Frizzell, Boh Runga and Tim Walker.

Otis Frizzell is an artist with a diverse, irrepressible talent and colourful personality. He has maintained a high profile for nearly twenty years, bringing the same appealing combination of energy, humour and raw talent to all his work regardless of the medium. Some places you’ll find Otis’ art are; ARTIS Gallery in Parnell, Saatchi and Saatchi offices, IE Music in London, KFC packaging, Breast Cancer t-shirts, Grand Prix racing cars, Playstation advertisements, TV2 advertisements and on the record sleeves of pop artists such as Che Fu, Tiki Taane and Fat Freddy’s Drop. Otis is returning for his second time judging the awards.

Boh Runga is a dynamic creative force whose creation flows from the stage to the streets. Boh carved out a successful pop career fronting chart-topping, multi award-winning band Stellar-, as well as a solo album. Boh is a celebrated jewellery designer, with more than ten years at the helm of Boh Runga Jewellery Bohtique. Boh’s creative partnerships outside of music include a make-up product launched by Shisedo under her name, a Monarch butterfly inspired rug for Designer Rugs ‘Kiwi Icon’ collection that greets guests at the ANZ head office in Auckland, and Boh Runga Jewellery sharing the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week with Juliette Hogan in 2008 and Kathryn Wilson in 2011. This will be Boh’s fifth time judging the awards.

Tim Walker is an Auckland-based arts and culture consultant. After three decades in the art gallery sector (as fine arts curator at Waikato Museum, senior art curator at National Art Gallery/Te Papa and director at The Dowse) he set up his own company and now works with arts organisations, government departments, local government, iwi and tourism operators throughout New Zealand. This will be Tim’s fourth time judging the Awards.

The IHC Art Awards remain an annual highlight as a showcase for the talent and achievements of people with intellectual disabilities. Entries are open to New Zealanders aged 13 or over with an intellectual disability regardless of whether they use IHC / IDEA Services or Choices NZ services.

IHC Art Awards Ambassador, Dame Denise L’Estrange-Corbet, co-founder of internationally acclaimed fashion house WORLD, has been involved with the IHC Art Awards since 2009 and became an Ambassador in 2016.

Dame Denise has been visiting art bases in the lead up to entries opening to encourage artists to submit their work for the event. "I’ve been able to sit and talk with artists while they work and to see their passion first-hand," says Dame Denise. "Each year I continue to be in awe of the calibre of work submitted, and of the dedication from artists to their craft."

Entries for the 2020 IHC Art Awards open on Wednesday 1 April 2020.

Further information on the IHC Art Awards including entry criteria and how to enter your artwork is available on the IHC Art Awards website: https://ihc.org.nz/art-awards-2019