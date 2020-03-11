Tickets on sale now for Dame Anne Salmond talk

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 09:47

One of New Zealand’s leading scholars and communicators will be the keynote speaker at a special dinner as part of the TÅ«hono Kerikeri series of bicentennial events.

Leading social scientist Kahurangi [Dame] Anne Salmond - Distinguished Professor of MÄori Studies and Anthropology at the University of Auckland and the 2013 New Zealander of the Year - will talk about Hongi Hika and the Kerikeri missionaries in an inspiring and informative one-off presentation.

The dinner and talk will take place at the Kerikeri Mission Station on March 28, in the heart of the Kororipo Heritage Park - the place where many encounters took place between MÄori and the Church Missionary Society missionaries who arrived at Kororipo in 1819, and established a mission there under the direct protection and control of NgÄpuhi rangatira Hongi Hika.

"People attending the dinner will be able to dine under the stars in a marquee by the river and enjoy a beautiful three-course meal while listening to one of New Zealand’s foremost authorities on MÄori life, European voyaging and cross-cultural encounters in the Pacific," says the Manager of the Kerikeri Mission Station Liz Bigwood.

"It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate place for a presentation like this, which is within view of Kororipo PÄ and the two historic buildings surviving from the mission period - today cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga - and where so much of our earliest bicultural history began."

Even the menu will draw inspiration from the hey-day of the mission incorporating food that was hunted, raised or grown by MÄori and missionary alike - such delicacies as steamed cockles in herb butter, oysters in half shell, spit roast lamb and a host of other goodies made from locally sourced produce.

Dessert will consist of a specially crafted bread and butter pudding adorned with Kemp House plums from trees dating back to the 1820s.

"An Evening with Kahurangi Dame Anne Salmond will be an occasion that people will remember for many years to come. Tickets are $80 a head, though we have limited sales to 60 tickets only, so people will need to be quick to secure their place," she says.

Dame Anne Salmond will be available to sign copies of her latest book, Tears of Rangi: Experiments Across Worlds which will be available for sale at the dinner.

An Evening with Kahurangi Dame Anne Salmond takes place on March 28, 6.30-10pm. Tickets $80 each. Tickets are only available at the Stone Store.