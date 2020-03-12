'Corona Piha Pro: Coastal action in the heart of the city'

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 09:15

Piha, already synonymous with surfing, is set to take things up a notch as it becomes home of the Corona Piha Pro, the second Challenger Series event of the 2020 season.

If you’re trying to juggle work and transport and can’t make it out to Piha, Corona has you covered with the official live site for the Corona Piha Pro at Wynyard Pavilion at Wynyard Quarter, Auckland from 16-22 March.

This is the place to be to enjoy drink specials, get your hands on official Corona Piha Pro merchandise and watch 100% of the live action while cheering on local Kiwis as they take on the big names like eleven-time World Surfing Champion Kelly Slater who will be competing for the first time in New Zealand since 1993!

Ray Schultz, from Corona says "We are stoked to be the title sponsor of the Corona Piha Pro. It’s shaping up to be an epic week out at Piha, but we are pleased to also be working with the team at Wynyard Pavilion to provide a CBD location for surf fans to follow the action live and get a taste of the event atmosphere."

The Corona Piha Pro will take place from 16-22 March and bring a field of more than 100 of the world's best surfers to New Zealand. Piha was chosen as one of the eight venues for this year’s World Surf League competition.