Corona Piha Pro to be postposed

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 12:28

As a result of the World Surf League’s decision to postpone all of its events in March due to COVID- 19, the Corona Piha Pro will unfortunately be postponed.

We wish to thank all of the sponsors, government partners, fans and, importantly, the locals of the Piha Community for their enthusiasm to this point - and for their understanding regarding this decision in the interests of public safety.

The intention is for the World Surf League to return to Piha for the Corona Piha Pro - we will provide updates on that as soon as we have further details.

More information will be provided to the event’s stakeholders in due course.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused, however we ask everyone to support the decision of the World Surf League on this matter of public safety. This decision is not a reflection of expected risk around the event in New Zealand, but is a decision of the global body to take the necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.