Six60 auctions off memorabilia to support RMTC

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 14:42

Iconic New Zealand band, Six60, is donating valuable musical and personal items to financially support the life-changing work of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre (RMTC). RMTC, the country’s only music therapy centre, uses the healing power of music to promote the growth and well-being of children and adults with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, dementia and mental health diagnoses. Six60’s memorabilia went live for bidding on New Zealand auction site Trade Me at 6PM on Saturday 14 March. 100% of auction proceeds will be donated to RMTC, to assist with the transformative work the therapists do for their clients. Items up for sale include the customised jacket Matiu Walters wore at the latest sold-out Western Springs concert, a variety of the band’s instruments and several other personal collector items. RMTC relies on generous donations from its patrons to help individuals and whÄnau affected by disability through music therapy. The charity receives no government support and raising funds is an ongoing challenge.

RMTC was established in 2004 by musician Hinewehi Mohi and is named for her daughter Hineraukatauri, who has severe cerebral palsy. Hineraukatauri and thousands of other New Zealanders have found a way to express themselves and experience personal growth through music therapy. RMTC provides music therapy to more than 360 clients from Hawke’s Bay to the Far North each week.

RMTC co-founder, Hinewehi says, "Six60 is the biggest band in Aotearoa and we’re thrilled they support the work we do at Raukatauri. They understand how powerful music is, particularly for those with immense physical, emotional and psychological challenges to connect with others and express themselves through music."

Six60 Lead Singer Matiu Walters says, "We’ve wanted to get behind RMTC since Hinewehi made us aware of all the incredible work they do in the community. Hopefully auctioning off some of our memorabilia can help continue the great work the centre is doing. I will be donating my jacket with a customised KIA MAU KI TÅ ÅªKAIPÅ embellishment, which I wore at the 22nd February Western Springs concert." Six60’s memorabilia is up for auction now via the link: http://trade.me/six60auctions