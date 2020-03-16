Big Screen Symposium 2020 postponed

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 16:36

We will take a watching brief on the national and regional response to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Following the announcements made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the weekend, we have, regrettably, decided to postpone the Big Screen Symposium for now.

We will continue to take a watching brief on the national and regional response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and we are hopeful we will be able to announce new dates for the 2020 Big Screen Symposium in the coming weeks.

This decision has been made because the safety and well-being of our speakers, delegates, sponsors, staff, and crew is paramount at this time. A new date will be set as soon as possible.

If you have already purchased tickets to Big Screen Symposium 2020, your ticket will still be valid for the new date (to be advised).

Ngā mihi,

Big Screen Symposium Team