Ronel Hunter releases third single 'Took A Chance'

Friday, 20 March, 2020 - 09:00

New Zealand recording artist Ronél Hunter announces the release of her new album ‘Move at Will’. Along with her album she is releasing her 3rd single ‘Took a Chance’ along with a beautiful new music video.

‘Took A Chance’ is a song that Ronél wrote about her husband. It tells their story in a nutshell. When they first met Ronél had just come out of a relationship and she wasn’t ready for something else. He, however, was very persistent and he won her over and has stuck by her through all her "crazy and sane times".

Ronél said .. "Move At Will tells of my search for freedom over the past ten years. Here in New Zealand, I met and married my amazing husband and we have three beautiful children. It’s here that I’ve been able to find true freedom in Christ. There have been many highs and a few lows ….."Freedom always has its price. Some days it will charge you twice."

My journey has included walking through depression, which I experienced after the birth of our third child, and I’ve learned to work through the loss of loved ones and cope with missing family and friends in South Africa. "

Ronél Hunter is a Singer Songwriter based in Kaka Point New Zealand. Originally from South Africa, Ronél played at the local folk festivals, before she settled in New Zealand in 2009, and married her Kiwi husband in 2011. Ronél writes songs about real life and is a firm believer in being real and being yourself. At the heart, Ronél is a storyteller. With musical influences such as Tracy Chapman, Guy Clark, Dolly Parton, Karen Zoid and Alanis Morissette, her focus is on the story a song has to tell and the emotion behind it, rather than being concerned about the genre. She has the ability to step into a song and to become a part of the story, as she takes the audience with her on a beautiful journey of discovering the heart of each song.