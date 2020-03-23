Tina Simply The Best postponed to Oct/Nov due to Covid-19

Monday, 23 March, 2020 - 15:24

Showtime Australia announced that part of the TINA Simply The Best tour, which had shows due to take place at various New Zealand venues in March 2020, has been postponed until October and November 2020 due to the ongoing health restrictions and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus containment.

Cast and organisers are understandably dismayed at the situation but are cognizant of the importance of adhering to all advice given by the New Zealand Government.

Tickets will remain valid for the new dates. All ticket holders will be contacted by Ticket Agents. Organisers ask that all ticket holders remain patient as the current situation may cause some slight delays to this process.

Producers recommend that all fans refer to the show’s Facebook page @proudtinashow for further updates, including information regarding the addition of new shows in Blenheim and Nelson (a matinee) being added to the tour.

Below is a full list of the rescheduled tour:

Postponed ShowTownVenueTicket AgentRescheduled Date

Thu 19 Mar 8pmPalmerston NorthRegent On BroadwayTicket RocketFri 30 Oct 8pm

Sat 21 Mar 8pmChristchurchIsaac Theatre RoyalTicketekTue 3 Nov 8pm

Sun 22 Mar 7pmAshburtonAshburton Trust Event CentreTicket RocketWed 4 Nov 8pm

Mon 23 Mar 8pmNelsonTheatre Royal NelsonTicket RocketSun 1 Nov 7pm

Wed 25 Mar 8pmWellingtonThe Opera HouseTicketmasterSun 8 Nov 7pm

Thu 26 Mar 8pmWhanganuiRoyal Wanganui Opera HouseTicketekFri 6 Nov 8pm

Fri 27 Mar 8pmNew PlymouthTSB TheatreTicketekSat 7 Nov 8pm

Sat 28 Mar 8pmWhakataneLittle TheatreRadio 1XXTue 10 Nov 8pm

Mon 30 Mar 8pmGisborneWar Memorial TheatreTicketekMon 9 Nov 8pm

N/ANelsonTheatre Royal NelsonTicket RocketSun 1 Nov 2pm

N/ABlenheimASB Theatre MarlboroughTicketekSat 31 Oct 8pm