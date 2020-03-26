Mediaworks’ to stand down local entertainment productions

Thursday, 26 March, 2020 - 12:43

MediaWorks has made some decisions about the production and airing of its planned local content over the lockdown period.

During this unprecedented time, it is crucial that all New Zealanders have access to the most up-to-date information regarding Covid-19. All Newshub bulletins will continue to run on Three and ThreeNow as normal including; The AM Show, Newshub Live at 4.30PM, Newshub Live at 6PM, Newshub Late, The Project and Newshub Nation. Breaking news specials will also air on Three and ThreeNow as required.

However, due to the Government’s current restrictions in regards to the closure of non-essential services and the move to Alert Level Four, MediaWorks has taken the unfortunate but necessary step to close production on all our local entertainment shows. This means that Dancing with the Stars NZ will not be airing in April as scheduled and production on The Block NZ is currently on hold. We will be reviewing all of our local content and our capacity to return to full production as soon as it is safe to do so.

MediaWorks’ radio on-air teams continue to operate as usual, with the addition of extended Magic Talk shows. For further information visit www.magic.co.nz

All our stations have increased their news output during this time so listeners can keep up-to-date with all the important Covid-19 information, while also receiving light-hearted entertainment and inspiring stories. Edge TV is also airing on Freeview Channel 11.