Armageddon Expo announces virtual celebrity panel and cosplay contest

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 14:11

Armageddon Expo brings fans a unique experience online to help encourage people to stay connected in these crazy times. With New Zealand's Lockdown, we want to bring the Armageddon expo experience to our fans right to their home. Over the next month, we will be hosting online Celebrity guest panels through our Facebook page, where fans can ask questions directly and our MC, Damian Reid, will ask the guests what's on the fans' minds.

We will be bringing past Celebrity guests from shows such as Supernatural, Archer, Fringe, The 100, Arrow, Pokemon, Cowboy Bebop, and Comic Writers. The panels will be held at 1 pm throughout the next few weeks to help encourage people to be at home and stay connected.

It wouldn't be Armageddon Expo without its amazing cosplay fans, so Armageddon Expo is bringing fans a unique experience online to help encourage people to stay connected in these crazy times. We want to bring Cosplay fans who have already spent months on their costumes, the chance to come together and unite for their love of crafting, designing and fandom through the Armageddon Expo Virtual Cosplay Contest!

This will enable the participants to show off their fantastic cosplays from the safety of their home, while still interacting with fandom across New Zealand and Australia.

We are confirming prizes and Celebrity hosts which will be announced later this week.

This will be a SOLO contest to keep to the physical distancing restrictions. Armageddon is also excited to have DREMEL and MIGHTY APE sponsoring this event, giving over a $1000 worth of prizes for the winners.

Our Virtual Cosplay Contest would be New Zealand's first online interactive Cosplay Contest that will encourage a strong community of people to come together throughout New Zealand and Australia-keeping the Cosplay community active and closer than ever.

New Zealand has officially gone into lockdown, and Like most of the world, Armageddon Expo has been affected by this situation too. Event organiser, William Geradts, didn't want this to stop fan engagement, instead has used this terrible situation to bring people together over their love for fandoms. William Geradts, cannot wait to see the response, saying "We want to encourage people to stay home but stay connected and positive in this time of uncertainty. With the postponement of our Wellington Armageddon Expo, we wanted to keep engagement up in the safest way which leads us to the looking at online options to help connect our fans across New Zealand and Australia. We are always looking at what's best for our fans no matter the situation, and we hope to keep an active and innovative engagement."