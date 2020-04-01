KONKA partners with LetsPlay.Live in esports boom

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 09:38

Today tech manufacturer KONKA announced that they would be supplying LetsPlay.Live’s world-class broadcasting studio with brand new gaming monitors and televisions as the exclusive monitor partner.

With KONKA gaming monitors hitting New Zealand shelves at the likes of Harvey Norman and other retailers the transition into esports made perfect sense for the brand.

"We’re thrilled to be jumping into the ANZ esports space as the sport is accelerating globally," says KONKA National Product Manager Aneil Daya. "LPL are at the top of the game in the region and within New Zealand so we’re excited to see where the partnership takes us and our brand."

LPL Managing Director and Co-Founder Duane Mutu adds: "Our hope is that by partnering with KONKA we can introduce a new, relevant audience to their brand and product, and equally that LPL esports will be elevated and supported by the team behind KONKA."

Competitors in LPL’s LAN finals and attendees at their off-site activations will experience the new KONKA gaming monitors first-hand. The monitors will also feature in the esports broadcaster’s upcoming studio tour later this year.

For more information on KONKA Gaming Monitors head to https://www.konka.co.nz/monitor.php