Free livestream Zumba for kids offers learning and fun with a Te Reo Maori twist

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 15:22

Relief is in sight for parents working from home who want to balance the demands of their jobs with the educational, social, and physical needs of their children who are with them during level four lockdown.

Starting tomorrow the Kanikani Kids Channel will offer free, online Zumba classes for kids with a Te Reo twist, twice a week. This healthy screen-time transplants kids to the dancefloor in just one click.

"At this stressful time, children all over our nation are vulnerable. We are providing this service free because we believe every kiwi family has the right to be well, happy and to be together," says Ani Prasad, KaniKani Productions Director.

"We also want to support parents who are finding it challenging at the moment having to juggle work commitments while looking after their children’s needs."

Ani says after the lockdown began she experienced just how stressful it can get with everyone at home, and knew she could do something to help.

"I know that kids, just like their parents, need to give their brain a break once in a while to stay healthy and on task. Dance is a great way to do this, and Zumba can be fun for kids of any age."

"We aim to improve overall health and wellbeing using the te whare tapa wha model, which focuses on spirit, mind, body and connectedness. These are all things everyone needs right now.

"By offering these free classes our hope is that families across the country will be happier, healthier and more productive. Our classes use a sprinkling of Te Reo MÄori, which is a great way to learn.

A dance teacher for 23 years, Ani Prasad is a working parent based in Wellington who has been teaching Zumba in the community since 2009. She is married to Ryhan and has two boys Eli (13) and Theo (7).

Ani says the whole family gets involved in the Zumba® classes whenever they can. "My sons are typical Kiwi boys. They love to move and my youngest loves to join in the fun."

Kanikani means "to dance" in Te Reo MÄori. It was one of Ani's first words as a toddler.

"I used to point to the radio and yell ‘kanikani!’ and I’ve been dancing ever since," she says.

Ani, NgÄti Porou, says she is very proud of both her Spanish and MÄori heritage.

"Dance, and movement are an important part of both cultures. As a passionate advocate of the physical, mental health benefits of dance, I am excited about helping Kiwi families in this way."

The Kanikani Kids Channel will live-stream two thirty minute Zumba® Kids classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30am.

Find out more about the classes, and the benefits of dance. - http://www.kanikani.org/