FIFA 20 comp offers online glory

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 10:46

Don’t worry, New Zealand Football has teamed up with online gaming platform LetsPlay.Live (LPL) to give you your fix!

The FIFA 20 Online Competition will provide people all over this sports-mad nation with the opportunity to test their skills against other gamers, as well as offering the chance to call themselves one of the best in the country. The overall winners will receive a signed All Whites shirt each while other spot prizes will also be on offer.

The competition is open to anyone currently residing in New Zealand and those taking part will battle it out on FIFA 20, EASports’ market-leading football simulation video game.

Separate categories are available for both the Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles and players of all abilities will be catered for in the competition format.

"Whether you have your eyes firmly fixed on glory or just want to have a bit of fun with your friends, there is a place available for you in the FIFA 20 Online Competition," says Keegan McCauley, New Zealand Football Competitions Manager.

"Staging an eFootball competition during this uncertain period allows our members to participate in the sport from the comfort of their own homes while also providing an opportunity for us to engage with players in the gaming world who may not yet be involved in traditional football."

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell says the competition is the latest step in an exciting new venture for the national body.

"Esports is an exciting area New Zealand Football has been moving into over the last few years," he says.

"The FIFA 19 New Zealand Football National Championship was a great success and led us to the world stage with the FIFA eNations Cup. We’re delighted to be able to offer this new competition to players around the country, especially at a time when the traditional game is temporarily paused."

There is no entry fee to take part in the competition, which will run each Saturday over three weekends.

The action is set to kick off with a qualifying round on 11 April to determine the top players who will be seeded into Premiership and Championship divisions for each console. Players who miss out on qualifying for a top spot do not need to worry as they can continue to play in the Open division.

Bracket play in the Premiership and Championship divisions will commence on 18 April with the play-offs set for 25 April.

The Open division will have an unlimited number of players competing in an Elo-based tournament from 13 to 25 April, giving all Kiwis a chance to participate in competitive eSports from their own homes, at times that suit them.

Registrations for the LPL New Zealand Football FIFA 20 Online Competition are now open to all New Zealand residents aged 13 and over (registrations close on Friday 10 April).

For more information and to enter the FIFA 20 Online Competition please click here