Ironman virtual club launches as global go-to-hub for athletes

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 10:53

The IRONMAN Group has officially launched the IRONMAN® Virtual Club™ (VC™) web-based platform today for athletes around the world. As the go-to destination for everything IRONMAN, IRONMAN VC provides athletes with a connected experience to train, compete, earn and celebrate their achievements with a global community of fellow athletes from anywhere in the world.

IRONMAN Virtual Club

- Athlete Dashboard - The athlete’s home base within the IRONMAN Virtual Club. Athletes can log their training, see their upcoming IRONMAN® Virtual Racing Series™ (VR™) events and challenges, and view achievement badges that have been already earned. Athletes will see their point and credit counts rise the more they train and compete within the platform.

- Events - Consisting of the newly announced IRONMAN Virtual Racing Series events and IRONMAN VC challenges, athletes will be able to view the IRONMAN VR event listing and formats, as well as an overview of IRONMAN U Master Coach Challenges and IRONMAN Global Partner Challenges.

o IRONMAN VR1 - In celebration of the IRONMAN Virtual Club launch, the inaugural IRONMAN Virtual Race, IRONMAN VR1, will be open to the entire community of athletes for free. IRONMAN VR1 will consist of a 5 km run, 90 km bike and 21 km run. The segments can be completed in any order, but each segment must be completed in its entirety during one session. Athletes can register for IRONMAN VR1 once they sign into their existing IRONMAN account or create a new account in the IRONMAN Virtual Club for free.

o IRONMAN VR Pro Challenge - Professional athletes will also compete in IRONMAN VR Series races through the IRONMAN VR Pro Challenge, a head-to-head Pro competition. For the IRONMAN VR1 matchup, four Pro Women will race on Saturday and four Pro Men will race Sunday. All athletes will be required to complete the same prescribed race segments as the age-group competition, with the bike portion broadcast live through the IRONMAN Now page on Facebook Watch. Professional athletes will utilize Rouvy to race head-to-head on the virtual IRONMAN® 70.3® Boulder bike course.

o Challenges - Athletes can compete while also learning from some of the best on how to push their minds and bodies with purpose. With challenges set by IRONMAN U Master Coaches Mark Allen, Matt Dixon, Lance Watson, and Dave Scott, athletes are provided with training tips and overall great workouts that will help them train smart for their next race. Partner challenges from ROKA, HOKA ONE ONE, Ventum, Santini, and Compressport also provide a fun way for athletes to train, compete, earn, and connect with the opportunity to win prizes.

- IRONMAN+ - The central educational destination for everything athletes need throughout their journey. Including featured video and articles on fitness, nutrition, competition, swim, bike and run, athletes can load their training toolbox with everything they need to get inspired and reach their goals.

- Coaching - The Coaching section provides content centered around two customized digital product applications developed to provide athletes with the resources they need to be successful along their journey.

o IRONMAN Coaching by Final Surge brings together the collective expertise of our global community of Certified IRONMAN U Coaches to share their hand-created training plans that will help prepare athletes for a phenomenal race day.

o The IRONMAN Training Companion Powered by PKRS.AI gives athlete’s access to further expertise in training, nutrition and strength; all with the guidance of an online concierge. This experience brings the training expertise of IRONMAN World Champions Leanda Cave and Jan Frodeno to the palm of your hand.

- Rewards - The more athletes race and train, the more Points they gain. Points are earned by distance traveled (not time) and accumulate throughout the year and showcase how athletes stack up against each other. Points also convert into Credits, which can be redeemed for rewards that are showcased in this section of the platform.

- Watch - Features the IRONMAN VR on the IRONMAN Now channel on Facebook Watch including schedule, race recaps, and highlights. Each race weekend will broadcast a preview show on Friday followed by Professional and Age-Group live look-in coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Full details and specifics regarding the IRONMAN Virtual Club are available on www.ironmanvirtualclub.com

For questions about the IRONMAN Virtual Racing Series, athletes can email ironmanvr@ironman.com For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com

Media related inquiries may be directed to press@ironman.com