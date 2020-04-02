oOh! joins National Bear Hunt to support Kiwis in Covid-19 isolation

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 18:46

oOh!media is joining in on the fun and taking New Zealand kids on a bear hunt through neighbourhoods across the country as part of the community based ‘National Bear Hunt’ initiative, providing children with some light-hearted entertainment while they remain in isolation.

Images of at least eight different teddy bears will be running across oOh!’s Street Furniture digital product nationwide, joining the many families around New Zealand who are placing teddy bears in their windows to be spotted by other families walking or driving past. oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager, Nick Vile, said the teddy bear creative will change depending on context in the local area being triggered by the weather, special events and also the time of day.

"There is a specific teddy for sunny days, and a teddy with an umbrella for rainy ones. We also have a sleepy teddy for later at night, plus a teddy with cutlery for lunch time," he said.

Mr Vile said the National Bear Hunt initiative was a fun and innovative way of keeping kids entertained as the entire country self-isolates. "As a public space medium, oOh! is passionate about doing what we can to support the community through the technical capabilities of our digital product and our ability to reach into neighbourhoods nationwide. In this instance we are using both those things to help amplify this heart-warming initiative with the ultimate aim of boosting community spirit across New Zealand," he said.