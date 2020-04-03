Kevin Sullivan’s new Anzac Day single ‘Pilgrimage’

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 11:21

Singer-songwriter Kevin Sullivan today releases his Anzac Day song, ‘Pilgrimage.’

There is a haunting parallel In the current global war on the Coronavirus and the inspiration behind this Anzac Day song ‘Pilgrimage’, where every individual, every community, every town and every nation of the world is affected.

With the recent unprecedented cancellation of Anzac Day services, the first time ever since WW2, the imagery and sounds evoked in Kevin Sullivan’s song ‘Pilgrimage’ takes the listener on an emotional and yet uplifting journey. From the moment you hear the military cadence of the drums to the signature bugle sound, Kevin transports you to the Dawn Service as you look through the eyes of an old digger.

You can’t help but feel a little melancholy as you melodically drift to be standing on the beach at Anzac Cove as the sand runs through your fingers. The depth of the lyrics intensify when Kevin speaks about the Unknown Soldiers tomb lying beneath this hallowed earth.

The tempo dramatically changes as Kevin’s harmonic voice draws you passionately to be walking on the western front of France, the Kokoda trail and Vietnam.

Ironically, any pilgrimage or travel in the current climate is restricted, however the song is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during the many military conflicts in history and the importance of uniting our planet as we now face the toughest challenges we have experienced in the hope that one day soon, we can again undertake a ‘Pilgrimage’.

This song is also inspired by Kevin’s pilgrimage to Gallipoli in 2015, with his brother Chris where they won a ballot for the 100 year Centenary of the landing by the Anzacs during the first world war. The brothers continued their pilgrimage to the Western Front of France following in the footsteps of their Grandfather who fought and was wounded several times during the campaign.

"I was standing at midnight holding a guitar in the darkness as a low chilling midst started to rise, overlooking the graves where my grandfather’s mates lie at the memorial for the Australian 5th Division, Polygon Wood, Belgium. With me was my brother Chris and Johan Vanderwalle, a local innkeeper of a pub he calls "The Anzac Rest" and founder of the Brothers in Arms Memorial. Johan said to me, "They are all listening to you, sing them a song". I sang, Nearer my God to thee, Johan then said," Sing them Waltzing Matilda", I then sang Waltzing Matilda, the song the diggers would have sung all those years ago and to this day, I honestly believe, they were listening and singing along too. "

"Anzac Day is the one day of the year when veterans receive the recognition they deserve in a physical sense. This year with Anzac Day Services being cancelled throughout communities, it has removed the very thing they look forward to all year. I am hoping my song and music can help veterans and communities fill this void and make a virtual pilgrimage."

"My local Anzac Day memorial service, overlooking the ocean near a tree grown from Lone Pine at Gallipoli will not be held this year, however The Anzac Spirit will forever be remembered. Lest We Forget."

‘Pilgrimage’ is available now via streaming and download services. https://ditto.fm/pilgrimage

Pilgrimage cover photograph by Kevin Sullivan at the Australian 5th Division Memorial, at Polygon Wood, Zonnebeke, Belgium.

ABOUT KEVIN SULLIVAN

From forensic police crime scene investigator to Award winning singer-songwriter, Kevin Sullivan is starting to make his mark on the Australian Country music scene. Kevin's unique fusion of storytelling and his captivating traditional country sound is exciting audiences, with his brass arsenal and bringing that big band feel back into country music.

In 2018 he fulfilled a life-long dream and released his debut album Belonging, which debuted at #2 on the iTunes Country album chart.

Later that year Kevin Sullivan was a finalist for Single of the Year for his song ‘Outback Australia’ and Male Vocalist of the Year at the Southern Star Independent Awards at Mildura. He has played music and performed all his life - whether at Gympie or events like the iconic Birdsville Races.

2019 saw Kevin performing and recording in Nashville TN and then returning to Australia playing at a number of venues and festivals including the Big Country Festival in Berry NSW, Ballina and Mildura Country Music Festivals as well as supporting Amber Lawrence on her Spark Tour. Kevin also played a sold-out concert with the legendary Bill Chambers on the South Coast.

2020 was shaping up to be another big year for Kevin, commencing with the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where he performed at a number of Premier Venues including, West Tamworth Leagues, The Pub with Bill Chambers, The Welders Dog, the Square Man Inn and the Tamworth Capitol Theatre as part of the Pure Country Spectacular No 6.

Kevin will be performing again at a number of festivals and venues across the country that have been postponed, including The Man from Snowy River Festival, alongside Troy Cassar-Daley and Casey Barnes and is excited to be again performing and entertaining record crowds at the Berry NSW, Big Country Festival.

He will release his sophomore album later in 2020.

Commissioned Officer NSW Police, Inspector Kevin Sullivan (Retired 2011)

Career highlights over 27 years:

- Inspector Redfern Police Station

- Forensic Crime Scene Investigator Major Crime(10 Years)

- Disaster Victim Identification on deceased victims from: Thredbo Disaster 1997, 18 people killed,

Waterfall Train Disaster where 7 people were killed, and the Nias, Indonesia Sea King Helicopter

accident, 2005 when 7 military personnel killed.

- Headed up Bomb teams for all military and police for the Sydney Olympics 2000

- Bomb technician - responsible for securing and disposing of Improvised Explosive Devices

(IED’s) at numerous locations.

- Jointly headed up implementation of the first NSW Forensic Armed Robbery Unit of civilian and

police crime scene examiners.

- APEC in 2007 - Close personal protection of The Sultan of Brunei

- Case officer, Witness Protection

