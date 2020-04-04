Vodafone brings live performances to living rooms

Saturday, 4 April, 2020 - 10:36

While New Zealanders stay at home due to the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, Vodafone NZ has launched a four-part concert series in partnership with Live Nation, streaming live performances from local musicians into homes around the country.

Vodafone Lounge Jams, free for all to stream and run in support of the MusicHelpsLive charity initiative, was kicked off on Thursday evening with a performance by influential NZ musician Tiki Taane. The 30 minute performance was streamed via Facebook from Taane’s living room and enjoyed live by over 2,800 viewers across the country and almost one quarter of a million views of the recording since.

Vodafone NZ Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says that Taane’s performance was really well received.

"As we enter into week two of the lockdown, many people are looking for new ways to be entertained and to connect with others from the safety of their homes. Music can be a real connector, especially live performances that people can enjoy together, and we didn’t want that to stop just because we are in lockdown," she says.

"It was fantastic to see the social engagement high online throughout Tiki’s performance as he and his whanau entertained us all with awesome hits such as Always on My Mind and a special lockdown song."

The Vodafone Lounge Jams series is run in support of MusicHelps Live, a registered charity that provides emergency financial support and professional counselling to those in the music industry.

"So many New Zealanders will be affected in some way or another by COVID-19," says Luey. "Vodafone Lounge Jams has been created in partnership with Live Nation in order to support our local NZ music talent who may be hurting from the cancellation of many shows around the country at the moment.

"We are really looking forward to the Vodafone Lounge Jams continuing over the coming weeks with popular artists such as Hollie Smith and Dave Dobbyn streaming live performances for all to enjoy while we stay at home."

For more details on the Vodafone Lounge Jams series see the Vodafone NZ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vodafoneNZ/.