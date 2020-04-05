The Queen's message to the Commonwealth to air live on Breakfast

|
[ login or create an account ]
TVNZ Breakfast will broadcast Her Majesty The Queen's message to the Commonwealth LIVE for viewers tomorrow morning (6 April).
This special address will air part way through Breakfast's show at 7am (NZST) - the same time as the United Kingdom's broadcast.
This will be only the fourth message (outside of the traditional Christmas Day message) HM The Queen has delivered during her 68-year reign.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice