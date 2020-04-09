Adam Portraiture Award 2020 People's Choice online voting open

Thursday, 9 April, 2020 - 15:59

As we head into week three of lockdown, The New Zealand Portrait Gallery is providing an online culture fix as voting opens for the 2020 Adam Portraiture Award.

The biennial award, with a first prize of $20,000, generously sponsored by The Adam Foundation and presented by The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata, attracted a record 373 entries nationwide, of which 51 were selected as finalists. Sacha Lees from Lower Hutt was announced the winner of the $20,000 cash prize in late February for her work Sometimes an outline coloured in.

According to Jaenine Parkinson, the Director of the New Zealand Portrait Gallery, they were experiencing a record turnout of visitors to the exhibition before the country went to level 4.

"The lockdown really made us move quickly and think outside the box so we could still give people their art fix at home.

In the case of the Adam Portraiture Award, we want to give people the opportunity to vote for their favourite artwork as part of the People’s Choice Award which is a cash prize of $2,500.

This is the first time in the award’s history we have had to revert to online voting but we hope people will get amongst it and vote for their favourite Adam artist."

The portraits as they look in the gallery can be viewed on the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Facebook page making voting as easy as possible for enthusiasts. People can take their time, look through the entries and click to select their favourite portrait.

The results of this poll will combine with the on-site votes already cast to decide the winner. The winner will be announced at the close of the Adam 2020 exhibition.

The gallery, which celebrates 30 years this year, is also offering online tours and talks for people at home. The first of the series is a tour by curator Maria Brown for the exhibition A Good Idea by Bill Sutton.

Judges who selected the 2020 finalists include Karen Quinlan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia, and Linda Tyler, convenor of Museums and Cultural Heritage at the University of Auckland.

Art lovers can pick from 50 portraits including works by Vivienne Still, Marcus Ebbett, Stephen Lawrie, Duncan Pepe Long, Lisa Munnelly, and Tod Simpson.