Alien Weaponry announce European Tour cancellation due to Covid-19

Friday, 17 April, 2020 - 11:10

Alien Weaponry, one of New Zealand's most prolific touring acts, has just announced the cancellation of its European and UK tour this coming season, citing travel restrictions and festival cancellations resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to kick off in June, it would have been their third season touring Europe and the UK since their 2018 début at Wacken Open Air. This year would have seen them playing main stages at festivals like Nova Rock in Austria and Mystic Festival in Poland, alongside the likes of Judas Priest, System of a Down and the Foo Fighters.

"We are gutted that we won’t be able to make it over this summer, but rest assured we will be back among our fans as soon as we can. Stay metal, stay safe," said frontman and lead guitarist Lewis de Jong in a statement released by the band's European promoters.

An extensive headline tour of Scandinavia, The Netherlands and the UK was also scheduled and is now cancelled.

"We are so bummed to be disappointing fans," says drummer Henry de Jong "but understand the importance of us all working together in this time of global crisis to do what's best for our communities"

He was also full of praise for New Zealand and how Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her team are handling the Covid-19 crisis at home "She's awesome. I'm so proud to be a kiwi at the moment, and urge everyone to stick to the plan and stay at home."

The band had just started recording their second album at Neil Finn's Roundhead Studios when New Zealand went into lockdown; and will resume the recording and commence production of new music videos when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

"We have been taking the time in isolation to work on new ideas and material, which may find their way onto the album," says bass player Ethan Trembath. "We're making the most of being in our bubbles and getting stuff really pumping for when touring finally kicks off again, but in the meantime we're focused on staying healthy, staying safe and staying home."

The band is already working with agents and promoters for its 2021 plans, but say it's too early to make promises and, like many touring artists, they are taking things one day at a time.