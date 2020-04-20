Winner announced for Hack the Crisis NZ

Monday, 20 April, 2020 - 09:50

Over 950 participants joined in #HacktheCrisisNZ, a 48-hour online challenge hosted online across New Zealand, this weekend. In total, 221 problem statements were submitted, 55 teams formed, and by 2pm Sunday, 46 final pitches tackling challenges of life beyond COVID were uploaded - making #HacktheCrisisNZ New Zealand’s largest collaborative StartUp event.

The judging panel included Sir Stephen Tindall, Greg Cross, Lisa King, Mike King and Vic Crone, and all were immensely impressed with the calibre of pitches. Ultimately, they crowned Draw This! as the winning startup.

Draw This! uses story-telling and art to build safe and fun connections across generations and between bubbles throughout New Zealand, and ultimately, that won the heart of the judges.

Project Leader and CoFounder of Draw This! Holly Grover said the team gave themselves limitations early in the weekend with a narrow problem to solve: engaging with elderly people using only a landline.

"We focused on making meaningful connections in all that we were doing. It warmed our hearts to gather descriptions, and then get the first drawings in response."

Greg Cross, of Soul Machines said it was a privilege to be a part of such an innovative community "thinking deeply how to make a difference in the ever-changing and uncertain world we live in now".

The teams were supported through every milestone with the help of over 40 mentors, a dedicated team coach plus the backing of innovation hubs from every corner of New Zealand.

"There’s no better business school than the one offered by #hackthecrisisNZ," remarked Nuri Gocay, mentor to the teams.

Organising team member and Creative Director, Jayden Szekely, said it was an honour to be a part of this event.

"When we unite, anything is possible," he said.

Lightning Lab GM, Luke Ball wanted to reiterate this was "not just a flash in the pan event. The incubators across the country, from Northland all the way to Invercargill want to continue supporting these businesses beyond the weekend".

"Every participant should be proud of what they've accomplished this weekend," Luke said.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the amazing sponsors who backed the event; Callaghan Innovation, Soda Inc., AWS activate, CO.STARTERS, Foundation North, Hamilton City Council, ChristchurchNZ, myob, and Propellerhead.