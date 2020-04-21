Fresh opportunities and stories in latest funding for local production sector

Tuesday, 21 April, 2020 - 17:00

NZ On Air is fast-tracking into production a diverse range of new content from fresh creative teams in the latest funding round, ensuring there’s a pipeline of work for the production sector post-lockdown (and during lockdown where safely possible.)

The latest round called for applications meeting NZ On Air’s ‘Fresh opportunities’ objectives which encourages innovation and opportunities for different storytellers.

Stories traversing disability, issues from a youth perspective, the aftermath of disaster, and the lasting legacy of a significant NZ cultural and political event are all in the mix.

A prime time documentary for Three, Cry Of Whakaari, will focus on the aftermath of the deadly Whakaari/White island eruption in December 2019.

Inside Out is a community-led webseries for AttitudeLive allowing those with a disability to tell their own stories and people with disabilities to connect with and be inspired by others in their situation.

Six young documentary makers will explore an issue relevant to them in Young And… a documentary strand for TVNZ OnDemand and Re. A joint RFP will be issued to find the best ideas and aspiring young documentary makers.

Hikoi: Long Shadow Of The March will tell the stories of seven women who walked in the 1975 land march led by the late Dame Whina Cooper. Individual profiles will explore life before, during and after the seminal hikoi giving an important personal insight to this time of political unrest and conflict in Aotearoa.

"Telling these stories is important in reflecting Aotearoa as it is today, and recording and exploring important moments from the past," said NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

"But these projects also represent a lot more. They give opportunities to newer creative teams to explore different stories, and importantly show that NZ’s screen sector is ready and able to make new content for local audiences," Mr Harland continued.

In choosing the projects in this round NZ On Air also considered what had been funded last week in the Rapid Response RFP, to ensure as wide a range of projects possible.

-Aware of the need to keep cash flowing in the sector NZ On Air brought forward this announcement and is fast-tracking contracting, so that those producers who can begin work under Level 4 or 3 conditions safely are able to do so.

Funding details

Young And…, 6 x 20 mins, TVNZ for TVNZ On Demand, up to $350,000

Inside Out, 20 x 3 mins, Attitude Pictures for AttitudeLive.com, up to $205,624

Cry Of Whakaari, 1 x 44 mins, Run Lola Productions for Three, up to $203,605

Scratched: Aotearoa’s Lost Sporting Legends 2, 6 x 10 mins, The Spinoff for The Spinoff, up to $203,532

Hikoi: Long Shadow Of The March, 7 x 8 mins, Hinge Productions for Newsroom, up to $199,863

Sex And Prejudice, 5 x 4 mins and 5 x 20 mins, Notable Pictures for RNZ, up to $173,404

The Red Carpet Attitude Awards 2020, 1 x 44 mins, Attitude Pictures for TVNZ 1, up to $144,815