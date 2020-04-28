Newstalk ZB's HP Business Podcast recognised at radio awards

Tuesday, 28 April, 2020 - 14:13

Newstalk ZB’s fortnightly business podcast HP Business Class, with Heather du Plessis-Allan, has been awarded SILVER for Best Business Podcast at the New York Festivals International Radio Awards.

The prestigious awards recognise the "World’s Best Radio Programmes" with entries from more than 40 countries.

Entries are judged by a ‘Grand Jury’ of 120 award-winning creative professionals from across the globe who are acknowledged leaders in their respective fields.

‘HP Business Class’ with Newstalk ZB shares the stories of some of New Zealand’s most exceptional business leaders and entrepreneurs, such as Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck, Sir Stephen Tindall, Dame Trelise Cooper and Rod Drury.

Hosted by Heather du Plessis-Allan, and available via iHeartRadio it also showcases rising stars such as shoe designer Kathryn Wilson and the Better Packaging Company’s Kate Bezar and Rebecca Perkasky.

The 12-episode series explores the journeys of these business leaders… their wins, their losses and ultimately, their learnings.

"I'm so thrilled at this news", says Heather du Plessis-Allan. "We have amazing and courageous business leaders in this country and it's great to see their stories recognised for being as compelling and inspiring as they are."

The award has also delighted HP New Zealand’s Head of Marketing Jess Rangi, "HP is proud to help tell the story some of New Zealand’s most successful businesses. By sharing the insights and experiences within these stories we can help inspire and guide other New Zealand businesses of all sizes to maximise their potential."

The production of the broadcast and podcast series has been a collaboration between Newstalk ZB, advertising agency DRUM and multi-award-winning creative content providers, CBA.

Newstalk ZB - along with CBA - also won a Bronze Award for Best Children’s Show for their Crazy Kiwi Christmas Kids show. The innovative and entertaining radio show has run for more than 20 years and has collected multiple New Zealand Radio Awards and International awards.

Visit www.newstalkZB.co.nz/HP to hear the HP Business Class podcast