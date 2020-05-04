Creative submissions sought depicting the upside of lockdown

Monday, 4 May, 2020 - 17:56

Artists, designers and writers living in Dunedin are being invited to submit their artwork to a new project from the Dunedin Dream Brokerage, aiming to highlight the importance of the creatives in our neighbourhoods. The Brokerage, a local group who broker the temporary occupation of underutilised urban and retail environments in the CBD for creative purpose, are pivoting their focus to the suburbs.

The theme is ‘the upsides of lockdown’ and successful submissions will be selected by the DDB Advisory panel, printed by Dunedin Print and installed in local business windows for a month.

From Monday the 4th of May 2020, creatives from North East Valley and the surrounding suburbs - Åpoho, North Dunedin, Woodhaugh, Dalmore, Normanby, Pine Hill - are asked to respond to this theme in personal ways that can be shared in public spaces. Further neighbourhoods will be announced weekly.

Selected artists will receive $100 whakaaro for their submission and be part of a Dunedin Dream Brokerage exhibition later in the year celebrating everyone involved with the project.

The goal of the project is to facilitate connection between our creatives, local businesses, and the wider community. Dunedin Dream Brokerage aims to share the work of artists living here and the belief that creative people are an essential part of this community.