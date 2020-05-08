SODA BOYZ release single Bad Friend and new album Farewell Spit

Friday, 8 May, 2020 - 13:11

"glimmering guitar work and dynamic shifts" - Undertheradar.co.nz

Coffee-punks SODA BOYZ (Pōneke/Te Papaioea) are stoked to announce a new album, Farewell Spit, and release the first single from it, Bad Friend.

SODA BOYZ are New Zealand's premier proponents of slowcore, having honed their delivery to emphasize the negative space, leaving audiences hanging on every note. New single Bad Friend is about honesty and friendship, and when those things break down. The guitars thrum along underneath vocalist Felix Carr's calm but sincere delivery of repetitive but iterating lyrics, a meditation on friendship.

Farewell Spit is the product of two and a half years of writing and unfolding. It was recorded and mixed by quintessential Wellington engineer/producer James Goldsmith at his studio Blue Barn, as well as The Surgery. Release tours are planned for Australia and New Zealand once it is safe. Farewell Spit will be available digitally and on vinyl, via Papaiti Records on May 29.

Bad Friend is streaming, and Farewell Spit available to pre-order from today.

Pre order Farewell Spit on Bandcamp