NZSO appoints new Chief Executive

Tuesday, 12 May, 2020 - 13:17

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) has appointed Peter Biggs CNZM as the Orchestra’s new Chief Executive, Chair Laurence Kubiak announced today.

Peter Biggs has been the NZSO’s Interim Chief Executive since December 2019. He replaces Christopher Blake who retired in February this year.

Mr Kubiak said that Peter Biggs’ appointment was confirmed after a rigorous national and international search process, comprising both external and internal advisors and decision-makers.

"Initially, there were well over 100 applications from within New Zealand and around the world for the CEO role. A final shortlist was determined, comprising 10 strong candidates - all of whom would have made excellent Chief Executives of the NZSO - but Mr Biggs came through as the strongest of the candidates.

"In appointing Peter Biggs, we have a Chief Executive who has extensive knowledge of the orchestral sector within and beyond New Zealand. He was on the Board of the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra for some years and has been a Board Member of the NZSO since 2014. He was Chair of the Government’s Orchestral Sector Review in 2013. "In addition, with a long career leading outstandingly successful advertising agencies in New Zealand and Australia, he has unparalleled experience and expertise in understanding the needs of audiences and how organisations can connect powerfully and relevantly with those audiences. He has led and inspired successful organisational transformations and also has extensive experience, as a Chair and Board Member, in leading public sector organisations."

Mr Kubiak said that the NZSO seeks to be part of the essential fabric of New Zealand by bringing world-class musical experiences to all New Zealanders.

"We are deeply committed to having the people of New Zealand regard us as ‘your Orchestra’ and we want to bring that to life for every Kiwi personally and for their communities.

"We are delighted to have Peter Biggs as the Orchestra’s new Chief Executive and we have every confidence that he will lead from the front as the NZSO begins an exciting new stage of its journey."