NZSO presents more new streamed performances of Bach and Beethoven

Sunday, 17 May, 2020 - 14:15

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra weekly free streamed performances continue with more dazzling works by giants Bach and Beethoven.

Sei Solo 4 on 20 May features NZSO First Violinist Anne Loeser performing two movements from Johann Sebastian Bach’s beautiful Sonata No. 1.

"What I love most about Bach is his ability to express both the greatest beauty and variety in the universe, all in the voice of a single violin," says Loeser.

"I’ve chosen to perform on the Baroque violin, and I have selected the Adagio and the Presto from Bach’s Sonata No. 1 in G Minor because these two contrasting movements give a glimpse into the extraordinary diversity to be discovered in these masterpieces for solo violin."

Sei Solo is a six-part series where NZSO string players perform their favourite movements from one of Bach’s solo partitas, sonatas or suites, and share their thoughts on what the baroque composer’s music means to them.

Each performance was filmed by a player performing in their home and curated by NZSO Guest Assistant Concertmaster Jessica Oddie.

On Sunday 24 May at 4.00pm, the NZSO’s Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven series continues with performances in celebration of the great composer’s 250th birthday this year. Curated NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, each Discovering Beethoven concert includes short readings from Beethoven’s letters during his lifetime.

While the NZSO has not been able to perform live concerts due to COVID-19 restrictions, the national orchestra has presented more than 20 free online performances. This has included the weekly Play Our Part series with NZSO players and international guests performing from their homes, a series of educational videos called Music Room, and previously-filmed NZSO concert performances. Under Alert Level 2 NZSO players can rehearse and perform together, while following Ministry of Health guidelines. Future streamed concerts will include players performing together on stage.

Sei Solo 4 and Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven are supported by NZSO project partner RNZ Concert.

All performances can be viewed at https://live.nzso.co.nz/ and Music Room videos at nzso.co.nz/nzso-engage/music-room/ via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.