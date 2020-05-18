Jono and Ben to make their TVNZ debut

Monday, 18 May, 2020 - 09:30

Jono and Ben are returning to Kiwis screens as they take on their first ever roles at TVNZ.

The hilarious duo, known for their many years entertaining the nation on their self-titled TV show and on radio, are hosting TVNZ 2’s most pawesome reality series to date - Dog Almighty.

"We’re super excited to be working with TVNZ and be back on Kiwis screens, and what better way to kick off our return to the telly than with this epic series." says Ben.

TVNZ’s Director of Content Cate Slater says, "We’ve been fans of Jono and Ben for many years, and we’re thrilled to be able to announce they are officially joining the TVNZ family. It will be fantastic to see them bring their comedic prowess to a big, loud and unique reality show like Dog Almighty."

Their co-stars will certainly be different than they’re used to. In this brand-new format, Dog Almighty will search for New Zealand’s most talented, gifted and downright exceptional pooch. The pair, who are lighting up the airwaves on The Hits Breakfast show, will be trying to keep a leash on this entertainment extravaganza, as our pups and their owners are tested on their agility, obedience and, their X-factor in the hopes of taking home a massive $100,000 prize.

Of their new gig, Jono says, "We can’t wait to see what these amazing dogs can do. The best Ben’s beloved dog Beau can do is eat food off the dining room table when no one is around and steal the bloke next door’s underwear from the washing line!"

"Many thought our TV career had gone to the dogs, now, it literally has!" adds Ben.

To take home the cash and the coveted golden dog bowl, owners and their loyal canines will have to master a variety of challenges - some filmed on location, and some in our specially designed and purpose built Doggydome.

This series is truly like no other, so stay tuned to meet your new favourite furry friends later this year on TVNZ 2.