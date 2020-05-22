Andy Penkow-Chasing the Sun new release

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 12:27

ANDY PENKOW - Chasing the Sun

(Official Music Video https://youtu.be/xmtsXbvWRC0 )

Andy Penkow’s new single greets your senses like a warm new sunrise immersing you in a wonderful euphoric expression of life.

‘Chasing the Sun’ is an Alternative country song. This is Andy’s first release, since his debut album ’Sad Love Songs’ released in 2018, which climbed the charts.

This song was Andy’s first co-write, with the one and only Multiple Golden Guitar winning artist Lyn Bowtell. The song and up and coming EP was produced by ARIA and Golden Guitar award winning producer and artist Shane Nicholson.

Andy Says... "Chasing the sun is about my Journey and personality, free loving spirit and the urge to chase the sun. I hope that the listener can relate to it on a personal level and interpret it in their own way. I was very lucky to spend time with Lyn Bowtell who I co-wrote this amazing song with"

The music video was produced by Golden Guitar Nominated producer Jay Seeney from Blacklist productions.

Website Link: https://www.andypenkow.com

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/AndyPenkowmusic/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andypenkow/

Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/andypenkow

Chasing the Sun on Apple Music https://music.apple.com/au/album/chasing-the-sun/1510780923?i=1510781122