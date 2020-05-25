The Badloves to perform on same stage as The Beatles

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 10:00

ARIA Award winning and multi-platinum selling Australian band THE BADLOVES invite New Zealand fans to take part in their ground breaking and exclusive online concert:

Friday, 29 May 9.30pm NZST

The performance will be live-streamed from Melbourne’s iconic Festival Hall, which hosted The Beatles’ only-ever Melbourne show back in 1964. This will be the first time Festival Hall has hosted a full production live stream event - certainly a sign of the times.

The 100% live online concert will be presented by Lounge Room Live with four cameras, staging, and full sound and light production. The show will be fully interactive with large ‘Zoom’ enabled screens on the stage allowing the first 300 ticket holders to become part of the show with side stage access.

The Badloves’ performance will feature an exclusive retro set (including all their hits such as ‘Green Limousine’, ‘The Weight’ and ‘Lost’) complete with double bass, vibraphone and even their original Korg keyboard! Making a guest appearance on backing vocals will be Susie Ahern (John Farnham, Kylie Minogue, Guy Sebastian) who sang the original backing vocals on ‘Green Limousine’. Susie returned recently to rejoin The Badloves on their first new music in 17 years ‘Soulbrothertruckingsong’.

Watch the band’s latest single "Soulbrothertruckin’song" here

The Badloves have toured New Zealand several times and achieved significant chart success with their 1993 single ‘The Weight’ (with Jimmy Barnes) reaching top 50 on the New Zealand Music Charts for three weeks.

The triple ARIA award-winning band’s debut album Get On Board spent a massive 69 weeks in the ARIA charts, peaked at number five and went double platinum, delivering five hit singles in ‘Lost’, ‘Memphis’, ‘I Remember’, ‘The Weight’ (with Jimmy Barnes), ‘Memphis’ and ‘Green Limousine’.

Festival Hall was built in 1913 as a multi-function venue for boxing and wrestling, it became Melbourne’s largest live entertainment venue in the 1960s. In addition to The Beatles, Festival Hall has hosted some of the biggest names in music history including Bill Haley, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Shirley Bassey, Bob Dylan, The Who, Oasis, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. The iconic building received Victorian heritage listing in 2018, saving it from potential redevelopment into apartments.

Hey Neighbour...Greetings from sunny holiday destination Melbourne Australia... Michael from The Badloves here!" said The Badloves singer/guitarist Michael Spiby.

"We’re busy at The Badloves base camp acclimatising ourselves to scale one of the big ones... the iconic Festival Hall in Melbourne.

"The air there may be rare but we love a challenge so we’re beaming some of our fave songs along with our new single ‘Soulbrothertruckinsong’, livestream direct to your favourite iso living room... so drag your deckchairs to the front row, grab your favourite cocktails and join us live onscreen!"

Line-up (pictured left to right above): Michael Spiby (vocals, guitar), Jeff Consi (drums), Stephen "Irish" O’Prey (bass), Tony Featherstone (Hammond, keys)

"Amazingly after 30 years in the business I have never played at Festival Hall so it’s a real thrill for me," said the band’s Hammond and keys player, Tony Featherstone.

"I saw my first ever concert there in 1975 when the Bay City Rollers played there when I was 6 years old! I don't remember much other than a guy coming onto the stage after every song to say, ‘If you guys don’t settle down the show won't continue!’.

"I used to live not far from Festival Hall and every time I would drive by I'd think 'that's where the Beatles played!'. There is no doubt that the place has a reverence about it, and I am just glad it still exists!"