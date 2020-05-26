Take your tamariki Beyond the Page - Hutt City Council

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 13:45

Beyond the Page, the free literary festival for tamariki and their whanau across the Wellington region, returns on Queen’s Birthday weekend for a three-day online edition of events, workshops, and performances.

Hutt City Libraries, Upper Hutt City Libraries, Wellington City Libraries and KÄpiti Coast District Libraries have teamed up to produce a line-up to entertain, excite, and inspire children to explore the world of story from the comfort of their homes.

Events include a drawing workshop with professional wrestler, illustrator and comic book artist Michel Mulipola; performance from Wellington theatre company Little Dog Barking; and an online family quiz.

Kat Cuttriss, Head of Hutt City Libraries and Chair of Public Libraries New Zealand, says "We can’t wait to bring everyone a bunch of family-friendly events with our new online festival."

"With most regular onsite events, clubs and groups unable to resume yet under Level 2 guidelines, Beyond the Page will give kids and parents an opportunity to reconnect properly with their libraries, sharing their love of reading and storytelling."

Beyond the Page runs from Saturday 30 May to Monday 1 June. All events are free but some require booking. For more information and to view the full programme visit facebook.com/beyondthepagenz.