Half price offer for Friends of Aquarium membership

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 10:41

The National Aquarium of New Zealand is encouraging Hawke’s Bay families to get reconnected with their aquarium. For a very limited time, families have the chance to snap up a half price membership offer to become Friends of the Aquarium.

"We really want to welcome our locals into the Aquarium and help keep the family entertained with loads of fun activities and annual member-only events. Our Friends are valued visitors that we love to welcome back. We realise that we are in challenging times and want to offer our community access to a great facility that they can visit time and time again," says National Aquarium of New Zealand General Manager Rachel Haydon.

Being a Friend of the Aquarium means that for a yearly fee, families can visit as many times as they like each year. Friends also receive exclusive offers and additional discounts on events such as holiday programmes, birthday party bookings and special events such as Halloween parties. Being a Friend of the Aquarium gives families the flexibility to visit whenever it suits, and if you bring someone else to visit with you, they get a 10% discount.

This offer is also open to existing Friends who want to renew their membership.

The offer is open from Saturday 30 May to Tuesday 30 June. To join, simply come in and visit the aquarium - you can join up on arrival, or else purchase membership online at www.nationalaquarium.co.nz.

Costs:

- Adult $32.50 (down from $65.00)

- 1 adult / 1 child $47.50 (down from $95.00)

- Family (2A/2C) $75.00 (down from $150.00)

- Extra child $12.50 (down from $25.00)

If a family of four visited with a general admission pass for a day, it would be $62. They would only need to pay an extra $13 and then they could all visit the aquarium on any day for the next 12 months.