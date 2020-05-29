Soda Boyz 'Farewell Spit' out today

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 11:41

Farewell Spit released today

- May 6th as single upon release for radio

"Farewell Spit is a record of ebbs, flows and stillness - imposing peaks, impossibly deep valleys and serene wide plains." - Weirdo Wasteland

"glimmering guitar work and dynamic shifts" - Undertheradar

Wellington, New Zealand's favourite angular punk band SODA BOYZ are very happy to release their new album, Farewell Spit, today.

SODA BOYZ are Aotearoa's premier proponents of slowcore, having honed their delivery to emphasize the negative space, leaving audiences hanging on every note. The Mousai called their live show "hauntingly beautiful," and said, "I’m absolutely mesmerized."

After acclaimed tours of Australia and New Zealand in 2018, Jules (guitar), Josh (drummer) and Felix (vocals, bass VI) went to work with quintessential Wellington engineer/producer James Goldsmith, and Farewell Spit is the product. Undertheradar called first single Bad Friend a "lovably haphazard exploration into the importance and fragility of friendships." While Weirdo Wasteland said Farewell Spit "revels in restraint and release, a beautiful balance between muted delicateness and roaring pandemonium." It was recorded and mixed at Blue Barn and The Surgery, before being mastered by Brad Boatright (Off!, Sleep). Release tours are planned for Australia and New Zealand once it is safe.

Farewell Spit is out everywhere digitally now, and the LP can be pre-ordered from Bandcamp or Flying Out.