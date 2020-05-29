Miranda Easten completes NZ Music Month with next single release

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 13:06

Miranda Easten completes New Zealand Music Month perfectly with her next single release.

In the past few months Miranda Easten has been recording her debut album at Roundhead Studios in Auckland with world renowned producer Greg Haver (Melanie C, Kimbra) along with Tom Healy and Cass Basil from the band Tiny Ruins and keyboardist Stephen Small.

Now Miranda delivers her next single ‘Only One’ is set for release in May. The production throughout 'Only One' is multi-layered, featuring a hand-picked team of musicians playing acoustic and electric guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and even omnichord.

"It’s an uplifting song about proclaiming an unbreakable love for someone, when it feels like no words are adequate or worthy enough," Miranda says. "I’m a sucker for love and other people will find the song very relatable. It’s a classic love song."

Miranda’s first single ‘Cowboy Lullaby’ was met with acclaim from critics and showed immediate success quickly rising to #16 on the Official Top 40 Country Music Chart in Australia. (April 2020)

